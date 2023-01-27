Four accused of murder in disappearance, death of Toledo teens back in court

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people facing charges in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens were back in court Friday.

Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, Carrissa Eames, and Don Eames are facing charges in the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman.

Cruz Garcia is facing two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of obstructing justice, one count of having weapons under disability, and one count of trafficking in marijuana. Corbin Gingrich is facing two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping. Carrissa Eames is facing two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of obstructing justice. Don Eames is facing two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping. Ten people are facing charges in connection to the case.

Garcia, Gingrich, and Carrissa Eames previously entered not guilty pleas. Don Eames entered a not guilty plea Friday and a judge set his bond at $2.5 million at no 10% collectively for the charges.

A judge set the pre-trial date for the four defendants for Feb. 17.

Police say Wilder and Pittman were last seen on Dec. 3 leaving a party at a cabin at Maumee Bay State Park in a silver SUV from the front main lodge. The hosts had asked the boys to leave because they had a gun on them, according to TPD. Another juvenile set up the ride for Wilder and Pittman, court documents allege. Family members reported the boys missing on Dec. 5.

Just under two weeks later, investigators found the remains of the boys in the rubble of a burned-down home on Chase Street on Dec. 15. Officials with Toledo Fire and Rescue said the vacant home went up in flames in the early hours of Dec. 5, the same day the boys were reported missing.

The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death for either boy.

