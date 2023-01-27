Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates a fatal crash on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, officers received a call of an accident at the intersection of SR-16 and SR-18 at approximately 4:03 p.m.

The sheriff’s office’s initial investigation found that an eastbound vehicle on SR-18 failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of SR-18 and SR- 65.

Damian Carrillo, 51, of Ottawa, was operating the vehicle when it struck the left side of a semi-tractor-trailer driven by Daniel Hoffman, 56, of Napoleon.

According to the statement, the semi was in the process of making a left turn onto SR-18 from SR-65 before the collision. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, and both roadways were closed for nearly three hours following the incident.

Carrillo was extracted from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz. Hoffman sustained no injuries from the crash.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation of the crash.

