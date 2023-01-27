Hittin’ the Town: Lots of fun to be had at Funagin’s in Sylvania

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re a parent, you are no doubt constantly on the hunt for ways to entertain the kids, and that can be tough to do during the winter months. There’s a great option in Sylvania that includes everything from roller skating to escape rooms.

It’s called Funagin’s, and there’s all kinds of fun to be had there.

“We have roller skating, a sky maze, laser tag and two new escape rooms upstairs,” said General Manager Cheryl Horst. “Having a unique facility that has something for everyone is something we all really need, and the crowds are showing us they love Funagin’s.”

While this is paradise for the young, there’s plenty of fun for the young at heart, too.

“The moms and dads come in and we tell them we only have kids tickets, so they have to act like kids while they’re here,” said Horst. “I’m in my 50s and still running a place like this and loving every minute of it. It’s all what you feel like inside.”

You can choose which activities you’d like to take part in.

“When you come in you have an option,” said Horst. “You can do one activity, so if you just want to skate or just do the sky maze or you can do an unlimited package.”

And it doesn’t take long for some of the adults to join in on all the fun.

“They come in and say I am not doing anything, I’m just watching,” said Horst. “About 15 minutes later they buy a ticket to skate, go in the sky maze or do a game of laser tag. And the dads get pretty competitive. "

The sky maze is also a big hit.

“It’s a 40-foot tall obstacle course. It is huge. It’s a lot of fun,” said Horst. “Parents can go in too, but we tell parents we’re not going up to get them.”

The escape rooms also provide all kinds of entertainment.

“We have two of them,” said Horst. “One is a murder in London theme and the other is wizard’s tower. The wizard’s tower is a little harder. It has about a 30% pass rate. In London, you solve a murder and in the tower, you try to get the sword out of the stone from Excalibur.”

With so much fun at every turn, leaving can be tough.

“We have a lot of kids crying on their way out because they don’t want to leave,” said Horst. “We’ve seen them lay on the floor and cry. To us, that means we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Funagin’s is open Wednesday nights and then Friday-Sunday. There are two, 25-thousand-square-foot buildings that house all the activities.

