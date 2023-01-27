LIVE: TPD releases bodycam in fatal police shooting **GRAPHIC CONTENT**

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City officials and Toledo Police are holding a press conference Friday afternoon releasing body camera footage of Wednesday’s fatal police shooting on Hill Avenue. WARNING: The video player above is livestreaming the update and graphic content is expected to be shown. Viewer discretion is advised.

Toledo Police officers shot and killed a man they say was a domestic violence suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers Wednesday morning. Officers fatally shot 47-year-old Jason Means 22 times, according to autopsy reports from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Means’ girlfriend, Nicole Rahmel, was home at the time of the incident and made the 911 call that sent officers to the Hill Avenue home. She tells 13abc Means was in a bout of psychosis and told dispatchers he was having a mental health crisis.

Rahmel said Means thought there were “home invaders” trying to harm the family. She smelled gun smoke and grabbed her son, barricading them behind a door.

“He thought there was home invaders in there to harm us. So he was going through the house trying to find these people,” Rahmel said. “He started to shoot at the door because he couldn’t get through it. I called 911, and we immediately went out the window and sat on the roof,” Rahmel said.

A statement from Toledo Police on Wednesday said dispatchers received a call from a woman that her husband was shooting a gun and that she may have “possibly” been shot around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. While talking with the woman, the call taker could hear shooting and screaming in the background. Rahmel said she told dispatchers no one had been hit.

“I said all he’s trying to do is protect his family and he just doesn’t understand what’s going on,” Rahmel said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Means outside of the home still armed with a shotgun. TPD said officers tried to de-escalate the situation but the Means didn’t comply with their commands to drop the gun. Police say officers shot Means when he started walking toward officers and pointed the shotgun at them.

The officers who shot Means are on paid administrative leave per collective bargaining agreements.

