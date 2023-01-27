Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

LIVE: TPD releases bodycam in fatal police shooting **GRAPHIC CONTENT**

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City officials and Toledo Police are holding a press conference Friday afternoon releasing body camera footage of Wednesday’s fatal police shooting on Hill Avenue. WARNING: The video player above is livestreaming the update and graphic content is expected to be shown. Viewer discretion is advised.

Toledo Police officers shot and killed a man they say was a domestic violence suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers Wednesday morning. Officers fatally shot 47-year-old Jason Means 22 times, according to autopsy reports from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Means’ girlfriend, Nicole Rahmel, was home at the time of the incident and made the 911 call that sent officers to the Hill Avenue home. She tells 13abc Means was in a bout of psychosis and told dispatchers he was having a mental health crisis.

Rahmel said Means thought there were “home invaders” trying to harm the family. She smelled gun smoke and grabbed her son, barricading them behind a door.

“He thought there was home invaders in there to harm us. So he was going through the house trying to find these people,” Rahmel said. “He started to shoot at the door because he couldn’t get through it. I called 911, and we immediately went out the window and sat on the roof,” Rahmel said.

A statement from Toledo Police on Wednesday said dispatchers received a call from a woman that her husband was shooting a gun and that she may have “possibly” been shot around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. While talking with the woman, the call taker could hear shooting and screaming in the background. Rahmel said she told dispatchers no one had been hit.

“I said all he’s trying to do is protect his family and he just doesn’t understand what’s going on,” Rahmel said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Means outside of the home still armed with a shotgun. TPD said officers tried to de-escalate the situation but the Means didn’t comply with their commands to drop the gun. Police say officers shot Means when he started walking toward officers and pointed the shotgun at them.

The officers who shot Means are on paid administrative leave per collective bargaining agreements.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus...
TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim
Ambulance Light
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board, nearly 50 rounds fired in area
According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames

Latest News

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
13abc Week in Review: Jan. 27, 2023
13abc Week in Review: Jan. 27, 2023
Rossford's Derek Vorst nominated for McDonald's All-Star game
Rossford's Derek Vorst nominated for McDonald's All-Star game
Express Yourself - Making travel plans
Express Yourself - Making travel plans