Lucas County Clerk’s Office warns of telephone scam involving solicitation and warrants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Clerk’s Office is warning people of a recent telephone scam involving arrest warrants and the solicitation of money.

The Lucas County Clerk’s Office says an unidentifiable person or persons are posing as employees of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas or the Lucas County Clerk of Courts. They are contacting people through telephone calls requesting that they report to the Lucas County Clerk of Courts office in downtown Toledo or another location within Lucas County.

The citizens receiving the calls are being told that there is a warrant out for their arrest due to their failure to report for jury duty. They are then told to bring an undetermined amount of money to either the Clerk of Court’s office or another business as requested.

The Lucas County Clerk’s Office wants to reassure citizens that the Jury Commission of the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas does not issue warrants for the arrest of individuals who failed to respond to a Jury Summons.

The Clerk of Courts does not communicate verbally to any individual regarding case information, bonding or that there has been a warrant issued for their arrest. All communications are via Certified U.S. Mail and on court stationary.

If you receive one of these calls, you can contact the Lucas County Clerk of Courts at 419-213-4484 to report the call or just ignore the call and hang up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

