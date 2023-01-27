Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

McDonald’s is testing new strawless lids at select locations

McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.
McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.(McDonald's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations.

The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent the drink from splashing out. To drink from it, customers must pull the tab back and slot it into a small opening.

McDonald’s said the redesign is part of its multiyear effort to make restaurants more environmentally friendly.

The burger chain said it hopes to cut down on small plastics that could harm wildlife and pollute the ocean.

Restaurant Business Online reports customers can still request a straw if needed.

McDonald’s has not immediately released which locations are currently testing the strawless lids.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus...
TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim
Ambulance Light
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash
TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd., Thursday...
TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board, nearly 50 rounds fired in area

Latest News

Brianne Chapman protests during the sentencing hearing for Julian Khater and George Tanios, at...
Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
Pictures of the Week! Jan. 27, 2023
Pictures of the Week! Jan. 27, 2023
People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in...
Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war
Queen Cookie closes an era of comedy at the Funny Bone.
Queen Cookie's farewell show