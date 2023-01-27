Birthday Club
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm.

The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning.

Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and her coworkers were just talking about this danger.

“A lot of people have heart attacks when they’re out shoveling the snow. I wish I could’ve called him and told him not to shovel the snow,” Tonia Wilkins said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think he could get his snowblower to work. And that’s where it all ended.”

His family said Steed worked for General Motors for 30 years and had heart surgery about 10 years ago.

