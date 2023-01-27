TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night.

According to TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd.

13abc crews are on the scene to gather more information. At this time no injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking story, check back later for updates.

According to TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. (WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.