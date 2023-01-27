Tiffin officer’s online sleuthing leads to child sex crimes suspect’s arrest

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A recent undercover investigation/sting involving Tiffin Police Detective Eric England posing as a child online has led to the arrest of Brandon Joseph Seamon, 29, of Church Hill, Tennessee on various child sex-related charges.

Detective England has been working the investigation since April of 2022.

Seamon sent Detective England’s child persona messages that were sexually explicit, as well as nude photos of himself.

He was arrested on January 13 and charged with solicitation of a minor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.