Uncle John’s Pancake House owner considers selling

By Sophie Bates
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For customers, Uncle John’s Pancake House is more than just a breakfast place.

“We’ve known Uncle John’s practically all our lives,” said Perry LeFevre. “It’s a Toledo tradition. It’s basically a main stay in Toledo.”

“We’d hate to see it close,” Judy LeFevre said.

The 60-year-old restaurant is full of memories.

“Since I was a little girl even she started taking me here with my Memaw, and those are some of the best memories that we have with her,” said Rachel Warring.

But whether customers will be able to make new memories at the restaurant is in question.

The next-door WhiteWater Express Car Wash wants to purchase and raze the restaurant for expansion.

“This place has a lot of history. I mean, it’s been here for so long, and we look forward to coming here, and it definitely will be missed if they do do this and go through with this. I think there’s a car wash right across the street, so you don’t really need another car wash,” Kim Warring.

The owner says the offer is tempting because the building needs extensive improvements.

“It’s really tough. The offer is really good. I was reading the comments and a lot of people say take the money. And I’m like, ‘Okay, the money is good.’ But, I think to me, the relationship with the community is more important and my relationship with my employees - we’re like family,” said Owner Sal Tubeileh.

Tubeileh says he will meet with his employees this weekend to make a decision. If they decide to sell, he says the restaurant will remain open for about three months before transitioning to a new location.

