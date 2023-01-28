1/27/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
TRACKING A LITTLE FREEZING RAIN THIS WEEKEND
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Evening snow showers, breezy and cloudy overnight, some blowing and drifting snow possible, lows in the lower 20s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a late evening wintry mix, highs in the mid 30s. SATURDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix early, then changing to rain as temperatures rise above freezing. SUNDAY: AM rain showers, PM flurries, temperatures dropping from the upper 30s into the upper 20s.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.