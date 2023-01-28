Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

1/27/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TRACKING A LITTLE FREEZING RAIN THIS WEEKEND
1/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Evening snow showers, breezy and cloudy overnight, some blowing and drifting snow possible, lows in the lower 20s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a late evening wintry mix, highs in the mid 30s. SATURDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix early, then changing to rain as temperatures rise above freezing. SUNDAY: AM rain showers, PM flurries, temperatures dropping from the upper 30s into the upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus...
TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim
Ambulance Light
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash
TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd., Thursday...
TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board, nearly 50 rounds fired in area

Latest News

1/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Slick spots this morning, a gusty afternoon, and light snow returning this evening. Dan Smith...
1/27: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Slick spots this morning, a gusty afternoon, and light snow returning this evening. Dan Smith...
1/27: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Slick spots this morning, a gusty afternoon, and light snow returning this evening. Dan Smith...
1/27: Dan’s Friday AM Forecast