1/28/23: Jay Berschback's AM Forecast

Tracking rain, snow and cold air
1/28/23: Jay Berschback's AM Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, highs in the mid 30s. TONIGHT: Rain developing, slight chance of a little freezing rain in Michigan, temperatures rising into the mid/upper 30s. SUNDAY: AM rain showers, PM flurries, temperatures falling from the upper 30s into the lower 30s. MONDAY: Chance of light snow, up to 1″ of accumulation possible, highs in the upper 20s.

