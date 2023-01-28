The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available.

According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.

The press release says participants can sample items from more than a dozen local restaurants, enjoy beer, wine and cocktails and participate in a raffle to win Toledo-centric items.

