The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party

The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food...
The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available.

According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.

The press release says participants can sample items from more than a dozen local restaurants, enjoy beer, wine and cocktails and participate in a raffle to win Toledo-centric items.

