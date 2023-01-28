Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis Hopson Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m.

The designation will take place on the corner of Elysian Avenue and Dorr Street, according to the City of Toledo’s press release. Designating Elysian Avenue as “Dennis Hopson Way” represents a token of gratitude from the city for what Hopson has and is doing for Toledo, the press release says.

Hopson is a graduate of E.L. Bowsher High School and has represented the community on a local, state and national level in basketball. The press release says he was known as the Ohio State University All-Time leading scorer, an Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee and an NBA champion who gives back to the city that supported him as a young man.

Toledo’s press release says that in 2007, Hopson formed the Hopson Elite Basketball Club providing players access to training, fundamental instruction and participation in AAU Basketball Tournaments. As well as starting the annual Dennis Hopson Celebrity Golf Outing to raise money for Mom’s House of Toledo, Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo, Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor and creating scholarships for Toledo Public School students in 2020.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.