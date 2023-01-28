Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lawmakers in the buckeye state are discussing legalizing recreational marijuana. The issue was blocked from last November’s ballot but could reappear soon.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reintroduced an activist-led piece of legislation that if passed would legalize, tax, and regulate adult use of cannabis. If the republican statehouse supermajority fails to adopt the measure in four months, supporters of the initiative can collect additional signatures to place the question before the voters in November.

Sean Nestor, a local marijuana advocate, says the state is losing out on a lot of money.

“Michigan just up north has made marijuana a $2 billion industry and has employed over 30,000 people. So when we’re right underneath them, it makes you look and think should we be getting in on that too,” says Nestor.

“If this state law passes, it does put a strong emphasis on local decision-making. So cities and townships would have the ability to pass laws to say that ‘we do not want any marijuana dispensaries or grow operations in our community.’ They put that up to the local community but obviously those who wish to use it would be able to use it and reap the benefits of it,” says Nestor.

If passed, the law would not impact communities like Delta and others in Fulton county with pre-existing ordinances.

Christina Heller works at Rise Medicinal Marijuana Dispensary in Toledo, she says her business thinks legalized marijuana would impact business for the good and the bad.

“We already have things set in motion for us to turn the adult use along with the market if that were to happen. We’re looking at it from a business standpoint that it’s going to be a lot of good opportunity for us, a lot of new patients, a lot of new people coming in, a lot of new business in that aspect,” says Heller.

