How to spot early signs of a mental health crisis

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Watching a loved one struggle with mental health can be hard, but what are some of the signs you should look for before it escalates?

Courtney Burrow, Senior Clinical Director of Crisis Services at the Zepf Center, says early intervention is imperative.

“Any change in a person’s normal behavior; more isolated, not wanting to do things that they normally like to do, withdrawn from family or friends, sleeping more, eating more, sleeping less, eating less, those are things to look out for.”

Burrow also says it’s important to get your loved one help at the first signs of trouble.

“Sometimes people notice those things but they think ‘oh, they’re not in crisis yet’ or ‘they’re not out rightly suicidal” or anything like that so they don’t reach out for help at those first signs, and that’s when it’s the most important to reach out.”

In the event of a mental health crisis, there are options for emergency support. The Zepf Center has response units that work with first responders in the case of emergencies.

“They make sure everyone is safe and then they allow us to do our job, which is assessing, identifying needs, and then linking that person to the next appropriate level.”

If you or somebody you know is struggling with mental health, you can visit the Zepf Center website or call 419-904-CARE (2273)

