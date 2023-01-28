Birthday Club
Ohio YMCAs give free memberships to Special Olympics Ohio Athletes

The Ohio Alliance of YMCAs and Special Olympics Ohio are partnering to provide free memberships...
The Ohio Alliance of YMCAs and Special Olympics Ohio are partnering to provide free memberships to registered Special Olympic athletes and approved private providers.(Mankato YMCA)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Alliance of YMCAs and Special Olympics Ohio are partnering to provide free memberships to registered athletes and approved private providers who meet specific eligibility criteria.

According to the Sandusky County YMCA press release, to be eligible, each SOOH athlete will be contacted by their local community-based organization and asked to fill out a request form. Once it is known that the athlete has a current and good standing physical on file, they will receive a confirmation letter from the organization. The letter can then be taken to participating Ohio YMCAs.

In addition to the free membership, SOOH athletes will receive one personal training session at no cost. Training and meeting space will be available to athletes as well as volunteer and employment opportunities, the press release says.

SOOH will offer training in diversity, equity and inclusion as well as other educational elements to YMCA staff at no cost. SOOH will also help with funding and resources for YMCA facility enhancement and equipment, according to the press release.

“This is an incredible partnership to benefit our athletes and community-based organizations,” Special Olympics Ohio CEO Jessica Stewart said. “Not only will our athletes be able to enjoy the benefits of exercise, but they will also be able to spend time training for their year-round competitions. Our athletes will have the ability to improve all aspects of their lives through the opportunities our Ohio YMCAs have to offer.”

