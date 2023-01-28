Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police say driver fled traffic stop Saturday night

The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been...
The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been stopped for not having a visible license plate.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been stopped for not having a visible license plate.

According to the FPD press release, the driver had stopped at first but then ran from the traffic stop, turning westbound on West Lincoln Street.

After a short chase by police, the driver attempted to turn right and instead slid through a front yard near the 500 block of West Lincoln Street, almost hitting the house and a parked vehicle. Police say, the driver then ran northbound on foot.

FPD did not say if the driver was caught by officers. FPD says the case is currently active.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Toledo Police release bodycam, 911 call in fatal police shooting
Ambulance Light
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash
TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd., Thursday...
TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
The Spitzer and Nicholas buildings are both more than a century old
Massive renovation project underway on two of Toledo’s most historic buildings

Latest News

Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident
Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis...
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident
1/28/23: Jay Berschback's AM Forecast
1/28/23: Jay Berschback's AM Forecast
Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday , segment 2 and Trifecta