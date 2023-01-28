Police say driver fled traffic stop Saturday night

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been stopped for not having a visible license plate.

According to the FPD press release, the driver had stopped at first but then ran from the traffic stop, turning westbound on West Lincoln Street.

After a short chase by police, the driver attempted to turn right and instead slid through a front yard near the 500 block of West Lincoln Street, almost hitting the house and a parked vehicle. Police say, the driver then ran northbound on foot.

FPD did not say if the driver was caught by officers. FPD says the case is currently active.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.