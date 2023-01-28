Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former anchors of the afternoon extension of ABC's “Good Morning...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former anchors of the afternoon extension of ABC's “Good Morning America," are pictured together in this undated photo.(ET Canada/ YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” are leaving the network after their romance was reported in November.

The pair were taken off the air and placed on temporary hiatus after photos surfaced of them holding hands and spending time together. Both were married to other people at the time but had separated.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

In a memo sent to network staff at the time, network president Kim Godwin announced the anchors would remain off the air pending the results of an internal review. She called the romance a “distraction.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Toledo Police release bodycam, 911 call in fatal police shooting
Ambulance Light
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash
TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd., Thursday...
TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
The Spitzer and Nicholas buildings are both more than a century old
Massive renovation project underway on two of Toledo’s most historic buildings

Latest News

Duchess interview encourages community to get support
How to spot early signs of a mental health crisis
Fan-favorite vanilla Frosty flavor returns to Wendy’s restaurants.
Wendy’s vanilla Frosty is back on the menu
The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food...
The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party
Sunny Farms landfill
Sunny Farms landfill fights for its license