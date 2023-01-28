WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 9

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The race for first place is on the line in several conferences and leagues across the BCSN/13abc viewing area. A girls-boys varsity doubleheader between Springfield and Anthony Wayne will play a role in deciding the Northern Lakes League titles. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have those games covered along with the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Northview at Southview

Lima Senior at St. John’s

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley CD

St. Francis at Whitmer

Woodward at Start

Bowling Green at Perrysburg

Eastwood at Genoa

Fremont Ross at Central Catholic

Clay at Findlay

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northview at Southview

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Port Clinton at Huron

Bowling Green at Perrysburg

