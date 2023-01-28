Birthday Club
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 9

Basketball Friday
Basketball Friday(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The race for first place is on the line in several conferences and leagues across the BCSN/13abc viewing area. A girls-boys varsity doubleheader between Springfield and Anthony Wayne will play a role in deciding the Northern Lakes League titles. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have those games covered along with the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills
  • Northview at Southview
  • Lima Senior at St. John’s
  • Springfield at Anthony Wayne
  • Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley CD
  • St. Francis at Whitmer
  • Woodward at Start
  • Bowling Green at Perrysburg
  • Eastwood at Genoa
  • Fremont Ross at Central Catholic
  • Clay at Findlay

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Northview at Southview
  • Springfield at Anthony Wayne
  • Port Clinton at Huron
  • Bowling Green at Perrysburg

