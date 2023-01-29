Birthday Club
Glaze of ice possible for some overnight. Then comes the cold...
1/28: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Plain rain for most as temps rise into the mid and upper 30s. However, near and north of the Maumee River, a glaze of ice will be possible as the rain initially falls as freezing drizzle or rain. SUNDAY: Light morning rain tapering off in the afternoon. Temps will fall from the upper 30s early to below freezing Sunday evening, and any wet surfaces can freeze. SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and colder with lows in the low 20s; a snow shower possible late. MONDAY: A few snow showers around with up to 1″ of accumulation possible. Otherwise, cloudy with highs in the mid-20s. EXTENDED: A long period of cold but dry weather... Getting frigid Monday night with partial clearing and lows in the single digits. Partly sunny and cold Tuesday, highs in the upper teens. Lows Tuesday night again in the single digits. Partly sunny Wednesday, highs in the mid-20s. Mostly sunny Thursday, highs once again mid-20s. Partly sunny Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 20s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

