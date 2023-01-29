Birthday Club
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson leaves at least $1,000 in tips ahead of AFC Championship game

Chad Johnson was in the stands with fans for the Bengals’ Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh...
Chad Johnson was in the stands with fans for the Bengals’ Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.(WXIX)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Former Bengals Wide Reciever Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is continuing to pay it forward.

He left a $1,000 tip on a $1.09 bill at the Atlanta Breakfast Club on Sunday.

On Saturday, he left a $2,000 tip on a $350.81 bill at Toast Restaurant in Atlanta. On the receipt, he wrote, “The Bengals are going to win tomorrow by 12.”

The Bengals will be playing against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is not the first time Johnson has given generous tips before the Bengals games.

Johnson left a $1,000 tip on a $78.09 bill at Holy Grail earlier this month before the Wildcard game against the Baltimore Ravens.

