Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson leaves at least $1,000 in tips ahead of AFC Championship game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Former Bengals Wide Reciever Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is continuing to pay it forward.

He left a $1,000 tip on a $1.09 bill at the Atlanta Breakfast Club on Sunday.

Proverbs 11:25 💫 (Atlanta Breakfast Club edition) somebody paid for my unknowingly 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pQQm0eG9yP — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 29, 2023

On Saturday, he left a $2,000 tip on a $350.81 bill at Toast Restaurant in Atlanta. On the receipt, he wrote, “The Bengals are going to win tomorrow by 12.”

The Bengals will be playing against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is not the first time Johnson has given generous tips before the Bengals games.

Johnson left a $1,000 tip on a $78.09 bill at Holy Grail earlier this month before the Wildcard game against the Baltimore Ravens.

