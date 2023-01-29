Chef Kengo opens third restaurant in Hollywood Casino Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hollywood Casino Toledo will be the third addition to Chef Kengo’s project de cuisine.

Shobu by Kengo will hold a ribbon-cutting event at the Hollywood Casino Toledo at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, according to the casino’s press release.

The restaurant will feature traditional sushi and yakitori along with a unique drink menu. The press release says the Kengo brand is known for high-quality service, fresh ingredients and small-town hospitality yet big-city vibes.

The restaurant will operate on a first-come, first-served basis and will officially open at 5 p.m. Jan. 29, according to the press release. Operating hours are as follows:

Monday- CLOSED

Tuesday- CLOSED

Wednesday- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday- 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday- 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The press release says that the Shobu logo was hand painted by Papa K, Kengo’s father Isao Kato, and the name Shobu was chosen as a tribute to Kato.

“Making my dad proud and honoring the Kato name is always on my mind,” Chef Kengo Kato said. “My dad was at the forefront of Japanese cuisine in NYC and one of the first to bring sushi to America. He is a recognized artist and culinary trailblazer. To open a third restaurant and follow in his big footprints is a challenge but one which I am honored to do with Hollywood Casino in this great city! Toledo has shared so much love with me and my family over the past 16 years. I hope that Shobu will be a place where guests share that same love. My partners and I at the casino are proud to be able to share our staff, which has been curated from a joint passion for culinary arts and hospitality in the service industry. We welcome the guests to this urban lifestyle here in Toledo.”

Customers are encouraged to follow Shobu’s Facebook and Instagram which will go live on Sunday, Jan. 29. For more information, visit the Hollywood Casino Toledo’s website.

