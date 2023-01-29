Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Chef Kengo opens third restaurant in Hollywood Casino Toledo

Shobu by Kengo will hold a ribbon-cutting event at Hollywood Casino at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29,...
Shobu by Kengo will hold a ribbon-cutting event at Hollywood Casino at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, according to the casino’s press release.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hollywood Casino Toledo will be the third addition to Chef Kengo’s project de cuisine.

Shobu by Kengo will hold a ribbon-cutting event at the Hollywood Casino Toledo at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, according to the casino’s press release.

The restaurant will feature traditional sushi and yakitori along with a unique drink menu. The press release says the Kengo brand is known for high-quality service, fresh ingredients and small-town hospitality yet big-city vibes.

The restaurant will operate on a first-come, first-served basis and will officially open at 5 p.m. Jan. 29, according to the press release. Operating hours are as follows:

  • Monday- CLOSED
  • Tuesday- CLOSED
  • Wednesday- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Thursday- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday- 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday- 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The press release says that the Shobu logo was hand painted by Papa K, Kengo’s father Isao Kato, and the name Shobu was chosen as a tribute to Kato.

“Making my dad proud and honoring the Kato name is always on my mind,” Chef Kengo Kato said. “My dad was at the forefront of Japanese cuisine in NYC and one of the first to bring sushi to America. He is a recognized artist and culinary trailblazer. To open a third restaurant and follow in his big footprints is a challenge but one which I am honored to do with Hollywood Casino in this great city! Toledo has shared so much love with me and my family over the past 16 years. I hope that Shobu will be a place where guests share that same love. My partners and I at the casino are proud to be able to share our staff, which has been curated from a joint passion for culinary arts and hospitality in the service industry. We welcome the guests to this urban lifestyle here in Toledo.”

Customers are encouraged to follow Shobu’s Facebook and Instagram which will go live on Sunday, Jan. 29. For more information, visit the Hollywood Casino Toledo’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of Ohio Amber Alert in December died Saturday night
Cape Girardeau voters will decide in April if they support an additional 3-percent tax on...
Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow
If the restaurant is sold, it will move to another location.
Uncle John’s Pancake House owner considers selling
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Toledo Police release bodycam, 911 call in fatal police shooting

Latest News

The Ottawa Police Department pursued a vehicle for 40 miles after fleeing the scene of a...
Man takes police on 40-mile pursuit, police say.
Uncle John's Pancake House is moving
Owner decides fate of Uncle John’s Pancake House
Uncle John's Pancake House is moving
Owner decides fate of Uncle John's Pancake House
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident