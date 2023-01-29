Birthday Club
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of Ohio Amber Alert in December died Saturday night

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Columbus Police Department, 6-month-old Kyair Thomas who was at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert on Dec. 19, 2022, died late Saturday night.

Thomas and his twin brother Kason Thomas were inside their mom’s Honda when it was stolen from Donatos Pizza at East 1st Avenue and North High Street in Columbus on Dec. 19, 2022.

Kyair was found at the Dayton International Airport around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2022.

Surveillance video at a gas station in Huber Heights, near Dayton, spotted Nalah Jackson, where she asked an employee for money and was driving the stolen Honda at that time.

Jackson was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana by police on Dec. 22, 2022.

On Dec. 22, 2022, Kason was found near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, hours after police arrested Jackson.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

