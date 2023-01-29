Birthday Club
Former Monroe ISD staffers facing charges: Victims’ families speaking out

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Back in October, Monroe Intermediate School District (ISD) staffers were fired for allegedly mistreating children with special needs. Now two of the three are now facing criminal charges in connection to the case.

Recently filed court documents say Cassandra Box and Hailey Govan face several misdemeanor charges each for violating school code, but the mothers of the two victims with autism are asking for stiffer repercussions.

“I am happy with some kind of charges because I definitely feel like they need to be held accountable for everything that they did to our kids, but I feel like this needs to follow them for the rest of their lives like it’s going to be in our lives forever,” said Precious Gonzales-Allen.

”For them to just get misconduct of school violation which led to misconduct which is a misdemeanor so, they’ll only serve three months max jail time, which we already know that a couple of fines will be paid off and they won’t see any jail time,” said Brittany Delp. “Then in six months who knows, she might be in your county teaching your kids.”)

The fired Monroe ISD staff members are scheduled to be arraigned February 27th.

This is a developing story.

