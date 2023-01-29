Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Fully clothed bathing burglar found in homeowner’s bathroom

Police in Seattle said they found a burglary suspect fully clothed in a homeowner's bathtub.
Police in Seattle said they found a burglary suspect fully clothed in a homeowner's bathtub.(Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water.

A woman returned to her home Friday night to find a window smashed and an unknown man inside the house, according to the Seattle Police Department.

She remained outside the home and called police. Upon their arrival, officers instructed anyone inside to come out. When they got no reply, they went in to search the home — and found a suspect in a bathroom.

“The man was clothed but very wet, and the bathtub was full of water,” police said in a statement.

The 27-year-old man was arrested for residential burglary and refused to explain his actions, including his choice of a bathing spot, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of Ohio Amber Alert in December died Saturday night
Cape Girardeau voters will decide in April if they support an additional 3-percent tax on...
Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow
If the restaurant is sold, it will move to another location.
Uncle John’s Pancake House owner considers selling
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Toledo Police release bodycam, 911 call in fatal police shooting

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is surrounded by reporters as he walks to the House floor from...
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday
Shobu by Kengo will hold a ribbon-cutting event at Hollywood Casino at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29,...
Chef Kengo opens third restaurant in Hollywood Casino Toledo
A look at how the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded.
GRAPHIC: How the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded
Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.
Second mountain lion near Los Angeles hit, killed by car