Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Texas, Atlanta News First reports.

Officials say police responded to reports of a man banging on doors on the 1600 block of Tribeca Way around 6 a.m. Sunday.

When the officers arrived, they found Bennett “and determined he was intoxicated,” a police news release said.

It is unclear if he was the person banging on doors.

He was taken into custody and transported to the City Detention Center. He was released from jail around 11:45 a.m.

Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs recently celebrated back-to-back national championships.

He is projected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft after a stellar career in Athens.

The University of Georgia Bulldogs has had a turbulent off-season.

Last week, University of Georgia transfer and wide receiver Rodarius Jaiquan Thomas was arrested in Athens, Georgia, for domestic violence. He was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence.

A crash that killed University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy rocked the community earlier this month. Teammate Warren McClendon and another staff member, Tori Bowles, were injured in the accident.

