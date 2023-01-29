January 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain will continue at times this morning with clouds for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s with falling temperatures late afternoon. A few flurries are possible tonight and again on Monday. Temperatures will be steady in the middle to upper 20s tomorrow. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will bring lows in the single digits. Highs will be in the upper teens on Tuesday. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high near 30. Sunshine is expected on Friday with a high in the low 20s. Lows on Saturday could near the 0-degree mark. Beyond that a warmer pattern is expected to develop next week.

