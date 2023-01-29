Birthday Club
January 29th Weather Forecast

Cold Week With More Sunshine
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain will continue at times this morning with clouds for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s with falling temperatures late afternoon. A few flurries are possible tonight and again on Monday. Temperatures will be steady in the middle to upper 20s tomorrow. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will bring lows in the single digits. Highs will be in the upper teens on Tuesday. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high near 30. Sunshine is expected on Friday with a high in the low 20s. Lows on Saturday could near the 0-degree mark. Beyond that a warmer pattern is expected to develop next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

