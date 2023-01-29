Man takes police on 40-mile pursuit, police say.

OTTAWA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa Police Department pursued a vehicle for 40 miles after it fled the scene of a traffic stop Saturday at 9:36 p.m.

OPD’s press release says the officers stopped the vehicle on North Perry Street near Walmart for a traffic violation. The driver from Troy, Ohio then fled the scene almost hitting an officer.

Police pursued the vehicle through Putnam, Henry and Wood Counties till it struck a house near North Baltimore, ending the pursuit, OPD says.

The driver was taken into custody while two female passengers were taken to a local hospital. Police say the driver was arrested for failing to comply with an order of a Police Officer of the third degree. Police do not know yet if drugs were present. OPD says that the driver had three active warrants for his arrest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.