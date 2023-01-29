Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man takes police on 40-mile pursuit, police say.

The Ottawa Police Department pursued a vehicle for 40 miles after fleeing the scene of a...
The Ottawa Police Department pursued a vehicle for 40 miles after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop Saturday at 9:36 p.m.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa Police Department pursued a vehicle for 40 miles after it fled the scene of a traffic stop Saturday at 9:36 p.m.

OPD’s press release says the officers stopped the vehicle on North Perry Street near Walmart for a traffic violation. The driver from Troy, Ohio then fled the scene almost hitting an officer.

Police pursued the vehicle through Putnam, Henry and Wood Counties till it struck a house near North Baltimore, ending the pursuit, OPD says.

The driver was taken into custody while two female passengers were taken to a local hospital. Police say the driver was arrested for failing to comply with an order of a Police Officer of the third degree. Police do not know yet if drugs were present. OPD says that the driver had three active warrants for his arrest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of Ohio Amber Alert in December died Saturday night
Cape Girardeau voters will decide in April if they support an additional 3-percent tax on...
Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow
If the restaurant is sold, it will move to another location.
Uncle John’s Pancake House owner considers selling
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Toledo Police release bodycam, 911 call in fatal police shooting

Latest News

Shobu by Kengo will hold a ribbon-cutting event at Hollywood Casino at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29,...
Chef Kengo opens third restaurant in Hollywood Casino Toledo
Uncle John's Pancake House is moving
Owner decides fate of Uncle John’s Pancake House
Uncle John's Pancake House is moving
Owner decides fate of Uncle John's Pancake House
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident