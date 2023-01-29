Birthday Club
Owner decides fate of Uncle John’s Pancake House

Uncle John’s Pancake House’s owner Sal Tubeileh has decided to move the restaurant.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Uncle John’s Pancake House’s owner Sal Tubeileh has decided to move the restaurant.

Tubeileh told 13abc that the decision would be “really tough” but tempting due to the restaurant needing some establishment improvements.

Over the weekend, Tubeileh decided with 100% of his employees’ support to move the location of the current restaurant.

He is looking at several new locations, all of which are within a mile of the current location. The restaurant will be open till March 31 at the current spot and then shut down for three to four weeks during the transition period, Tubeileh says.

TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Toledo Police release bodycam, 911 call in fatal police shooting

