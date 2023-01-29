Sandusky County Sheriff adopting inmate education program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National Sheriff’s Association program called Independent Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education.

IGNITE intends to change the culture of incarceration by restoring hope, value and purpose to inmates, according to the sheriff’s press release.

The program will be a merit-based system pushing those enrolled to complete education programs and connect candidates with resources when released. The press release says the program was designed to change the culture of jail and the stigma associated with returning citizens.

According to the press release. partnerships and sponsors will help offer opportunities that include:

GED/Diploma Completion

Adult Enrichment Education

Understanding Mental Health

Addiction Education

Skilled Trades Virtual Reality

Financial Literacy

Serve Safe Certifications

Career Readiness

Parenting Classes

CDL

Religion/Counseling

For those interested in partnering with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, contact Carlee Fairbanks at 419-334-6448.

