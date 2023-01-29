Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Sandusky County Sheriff adopting inmate education program

The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National...
The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National Sheriff’s Association program called Independent Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education.(Action News 5)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National Sheriff’s Association program called Independent Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education.

IGNITE intends to change the culture of incarceration by restoring hope, value and purpose to inmates, according to the sheriff’s press release.

The program will be a merit-based system pushing those enrolled to complete education programs and connect candidates with resources when released. The press release says the program was designed to change the culture of jail and the stigma associated with returning citizens.

According to the press release. partnerships and sponsors will help offer opportunities that include:

  • GED/Diploma Completion
  • Adult Enrichment Education
  • Understanding Mental Health
  • Addiction Education
  • Skilled Trades Virtual Reality
  • Financial Literacy
  • Serve Safe Certifications
  • Career Readiness
  • Parenting Classes
  • CDL
  • Religion/Counseling

For those interested in partnering with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, contact Carlee Fairbanks at 419-334-6448.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau voters will decide in April if they support an additional 3-percent tax on...
Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow
If the restaurant is sold, it will move to another location.
Uncle John’s Pancake House owner considers selling
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Toledo Police release bodycam, 911 call in fatal police shooting
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home

Latest News

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of Ohio Amber Alert in December died Saturday night
January 29th Weather Forecast
January 29th Weather Forecast
1/28: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
1/28: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Monroe ISD staffers facing charges: Victims' families speaking out
Former Monroe ISD staffers facing charges: Victims’ families speaking out