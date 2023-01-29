Birthday Club
TFRD: two people safely escape house fire in Toledo

Two adults escaped from a house fire Sunday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Toledo Fire and...
Two adults escaped from a house fire Sunday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.(WTVG)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two adults escaped from a house fire Sunday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of a house on the 2000 block of Upton Avenue. TFRD says they believe it was an electrical fire.

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to one bedroom. TFRD says there were no injuries involved. The two adults are receiving help from the Red Cross, according to TFRD.

