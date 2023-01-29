TPD: minor dead after vehicle collides with pole
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash involving the death of a minor Sunday morning.
TPD says the driver, a 26-year-old from Toledo, was heading northbound on Monroe Street when her vehicle went off the road at Robinwood Avenue and hit a light pole around 2 a.m.
Police announced the juvenile passenger dead at the scene while the driver was taken to a local hospital. TPD did not release the age or name of the passenger.
TPD did not say what caused the accident. Police say the crash is currently under investigation.
