1/29: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast

Light snow possible Monday, then cold but sunny the rest of the week.
1/29: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Dry this evening, then a little snow is possible overnight, along with some patchy freezing drizzle (mainly south of US-6). Much colder with lows in the mid-20s. MONDAY: Cloudy with some snow showers around, up to ½” of accumulation possible; highs in the upper 20s. MONDAY NIGHT: Getting very cold with lows in the single digits but feeling like below zero. TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper teens. EXTENDED: Frigid Tuesday night with lows again in the single digits but feeling like below zero. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-20s. Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the low 30s. Mostly sunny Friday, highs in the low 20s. Lows Thursday and Friday nights in the single digits again. Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 20s. Finally warming a bit Sunday with highs in the upper 30s, along with mostly cloudy skies and a breeze.

