TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold, lows in the upper single digits (wind chills close to zero). TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, chilly, highs in the upper teens (wind chills 10 to 15). WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, AM temps in the single digits, PM temps in the 20s. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, not as cold, highs in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.