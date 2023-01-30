2023 Greater Toledo Auto Show rolls back to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 2023 Greater Toledo Auto Show is rolling back to Toledo this weekend.

The Auto Show runs from Feb. 3 through Feb. 5 and will take place at the Glass City Center located at 401 Jefferson Ave. The event, which was last in Toledo in February 2020 will feature the newest models from more than 20 manufacturers.

“We are so excited to be back!” said Kelly Danison, Toledo Auto Show Director. “The Toledo Auto Show is an annual event the community anticipates and supports every year. The auto industry is such a vital part of the Toledo economy and we look forward to sharing all the exciting new features, as well as popular activities that are fun for the whole family.”

According to organizers, attendees will also be able to participate in the Auto Show scavenger hunt. Participants who correctly identify the makes and models of the vehicles featured in the photos will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a 55-inch TV. A copy of the images will be available at the show.

Auto dealers will also be giving back to the community through their 2023 Auto Dealers United for Kids “Cars are the Stars” preview Gala. The glaa is scheduled for Feb. 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Organizers say the local charities that will benefit from the gala include the Adopt America Network, Connecting Kids to Meals and La Posada Family Homeless Shelter. Tickets or the gala are $250 and can be purchased here.

Auto Show tickets are available now and cost $6 online and $8 at the box office. Children nine and under will be admitted free with a paid adult. Tickets for students with appropriate IDs and seniors ages 65 and older are $6 at the box office.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.