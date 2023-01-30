Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

6-year-old flown to hospital after falling from ski lift

Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski...
Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.(ugurhan/Getty Images Signature)
By Zoe Strothers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 6-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after falling from a ski lift at a ski resort in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.

Police said the child was awake when they responded to the call on the bunny hill but was falling in and out of consciousness.

The child was airlifted to Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash involving the death of a minor Sunday morning.
Police identify minor killed in weekend crash
Cape Girardeau voters will decide in April if they support an additional 3-percent tax on...
Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed
The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been...
Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

Latest News

FILE - In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles...
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
January 30th Weather Forecast
January 30th Weather Forecast
FILE - In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual...
Cleveland drummer, baseball fan John Adams dies at 71
Little Buddy disappeared from the home about 40 miles outside of Springfield, Missouri more...
Family reunited with dog that disappeared more than 5 years ago
The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash involving the death of a minor Sunday morning.
Police identify minor killed in weekend crash