Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour.

The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.

One of these venues will be the Toledo Zoo Amphitheater on June 4 with special guests Semisonic and Del Amitri.

Live Nation Concerts says Barenaked Ladies launched their Last Summer on Earth tours in 2012, the year the ancient Mayan calendar had predicted Earth would cease to be. The rockers seized the opportunity to have a little fun with the idea, and they wound up having so much fun that they’ve repeated the tour seven of the last 12 summers.

According to Live Nation Concerts, premium seats, merch packages, pre-show soundcheck parties, meet-and-greets and more highlight a variety of packages for the American Tour.

The free, official Barenaked Ladies app, Barenaked Bytes, is where you can find Barenaked Ladies news, information and merch. With the purchase of a Barenaked Bytes bundle, you will receive first access to tickets and VIP packages starting on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. The bundle also contains and exclusive Barenaked Ladies t-shirt which is only available during the app.

Tickets for Last Summer on Earth 2023 will go on sale on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.