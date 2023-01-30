City of Toledo issues water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown.

A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.

The city said it had given the businesses the recommended food service handout to properly handle the situation. It says establishments should run cold water taps to flush lines and then boil water for drinking and cooking.

The advisory expires on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.