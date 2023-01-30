Birthday Club
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown.

A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.

The city said it had given the businesses the recommended food service handout to properly handle the situation. It says establishments should run cold water taps to flush lines and then boil water for drinking and cooking.

The advisory expires on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

