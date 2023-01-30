Birthday Club
Family reunited with dog that disappeared more than 5 years ago

A family in Missouri has been reunited with their dog after it disappeared more than five years ago. (Source: KMBC)
By Alan Shope
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – A family in Missouri has been reunited with their dog after it disappeared more than five years ago.

It’s hard to explain how their dog, Little Buddy, made it to Kansas City from its home more than four hours southwest.

Little Buddy disappeared from the home about 40 miles outside of Springfield, Missouri more than 5 1/2 years ago.

The pup was adopted from a rescue in 2017 and was microchipped, but when it went missing no one turned the dog in.

Raytown Animal Control found the dog wandering around this week and was able to reunite Little Buddy with its owner.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

