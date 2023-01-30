Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday: A ‘Pet’ Project

By Sashem Brey
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - If you peek into a second-grade classroom at Cardinal Stritch Academy, you will find a spirited bunch. In December, these students undertook a mission, based on a children’s classic.

“They received a letter from Santa, challenging them to do acts of kindness, because we were trying to get the Grinch’s heart to grow,” recalled teacher, Ana Modrowski.

Once the holiday was over, fellow second-grade teacher, Jennifer Trumbull, decided to expand on the lesson, and find a way to help the community. That’s when she settled on something that everyone could love.

“We thought making toys for the dogs would be great because the kids can relate to it,” said Trumbull. “A lot of them have pets at home, and they know what their dogs do have.”

In the span of just a few days, nearly 35 students worked in pairs to turn strips of fabric that were cut from blankets into more than 50 dog tug toys.

Trumbull’s grandmother, a frequent class story-reader, then delivered them to Lucas County Canine Care and Control, complete with a loving note from the students.

“They were very excited,” Trumbull shared. “I think it’s not always a common thing that they get - especially from second graders,” she said with a laugh. “There is so much negativity in the world, and just getting the kids to recognize how can they do good, how can they make things better!”

