Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits.

The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.

“The City of Findlay team recognizes that annexation is a complex and important topic. We look forward to working with the property owners to ensure that this is a collaborative process that assists property owners while cleaning up the Clean of Findlay corporation map and positioning the city for future development,” Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn said.

City officials are not proposing annexing large residential areas such as Western Meadows, Forrest Lake, Hillcrest, or Brickstone subdivisions.

Property owners interested in annexing are requested to submit letters of interest by March 1. The letters are available on the city’s website.

The city will manage the process, including submitting all paperwork and covering all outstanding costs, such as surveying and filing fees.

A public meeting to address the properties proposed to annex is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 in the Findlay City Council Chambers.

