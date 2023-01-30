Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Hearse carrying body for donations teeters over 100-foot embankment

Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the...
Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the embankment.(Summit Fire & EMS Battalion Chief Kevin Skaer)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (Gray News) – A hearse carrying a body for medical donation was left teetering over a 100-foot-high embankment in Colorado, leaving first responders in a sticky situation.

According to Summit Fire & EMS, the hearse was traveling on Interstate 70 at 3 a.m. Friday in Silverthorne, close to Breckenridge.

Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the embankment.

First responders said the driver declined medical attention.

It’s unclear how first responders were able to pull the hearse and body to safety, but they praised the person’s decision to be a medical donor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash involving the death of a minor Sunday morning.
Police identify child killed in weekend crash
Cape Girardeau voters will decide in April if they support an additional 3-percent tax on...
Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed
The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been...
Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

Latest News

The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged
Greater Toledo Auto Show
2023 Greater Toledo Auto Show rolls back to Toledo
A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.
Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate
Imagine paying your debt and having it disappear from your credit report, only to see it...
Zombie Debt: Settled and unearned debts haunt consumer credit reports for years