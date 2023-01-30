January 30th Weather Update

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Freezing drizzle overnight has created slick conditions. After the mixed morning precipitation, it will be cloudy today with a high in the upper 20s. The sky will clear tonight with a low in the upper single digits. Tuesday will bring a high in the upper teens with some mid-day clouds. Wednesday through Saturday early afternoon will be mostly sunny. A second shot of arctic air arrives on Friday which will drive the wind chill below 0. Saturday morning will bring lows at or below 0-degrees potentially with a wind chill between -5 to -15 degrees. Temperatures will warm up drastically by early next week.

