League of Women Voters hosts educational event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County will host a Topical Thursday Program on Thursday.

The Topical Thursday Program will focus on the future of education in Ohio as Theresa Fedor, an Ohio State Board of Education member will discuss education legislation and funding status.

The event will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Sanger Branch Library located on 3030 Central Ave.

The presentation will also be available via Zoom. To virtually attend the event, click here to register or visit the League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County’s website.

