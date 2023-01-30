Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit to visit area locations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit is scheduled to visit multiple area locations next month.

Mercy Health says the mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women ages 40 and older.

The unit is equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression which means the patient will have the ability to control the compressions one they are in position.

The unit will offer safe and easy screenings at the following locations in northwest Ohio:

Wednesday, February 1 Mercy Health - Point Shoreland Family Medicine 2755 Shoreland Avenue, Toledo, OH 43611

Thursday, February 2 Mercy Health – Perrysburg Primary Care & Walk-in 1103 Village Square, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551

Friday, February 3 Tiffin Community Health Center 1344 West Seneca Avenue, Tiffin, Ohio 44883

Monday, February 6 Progressive Wellness Medical Office Building 7640 West Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania, Ohio 43560

Tuesday, February 7 The Tabernacle Church 531 Pinewood Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43604

Wednesday, February 8 Old West End Community Health Center 2244 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, Ohio 43620

Thursday, February 9 Swanton Primary Care 22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, Ohio 43558

Friday, February 10 Mercy Health - Jefferson Family Medicine 2200 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43604

Monday, February 13 Progressive Wellness Medical Office Building 7640 West Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania, Ohio 43560

Tuesday, February 14 Mercy Health - Franklin Medical Center 2213 Franklin Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43620

Wednesday, February 15 Mercy Health - Starbright Primary Care 28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Thursday, February 16 Mercy Health – Perrysburg Primary Care & Walk-in 1103 Village Square, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551

Friday, February 17 Mercy Health - Waterville Primary Care 1222 Pray Boulevard, Waterville, OH 43566

Monday, February 20 Progressive Wellness Medical Office Building 7640 West Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania, Ohio 43560

Tuesday, February 21 Bryan Community Health Center 228 South Main Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506

Wednesday, February 22 Mercy Health - Starbright Primary Care 28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Thursday, February 23 Swanton Primary Care 22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, Ohio 43558

Friday, February 24 Mercy Health - Napoleon Family Medicine 1426 North Scott Street, Napoleon, Ohio 43545

Monday, February 27 Progressive Wellness Medical Office Building 7640 West Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania, Ohio 43560



Mercy Health says that while mammogram screenings may be covered by insurance, for the best coverage, verify if Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider with your insurance carrier.

If you are uninsured or underinsured, Mercy Health has financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. If eligible, you may qualify for a no-cost mammogram.

Screenings at the unit are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment call 833-MAMM-VAN (833-6266-826).

To view the full list of dates and locations, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.