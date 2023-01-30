Birthday Club
Officer in Oshae Jones incident reprimanded for profanity, strike determined to be justified

Toledo Police body camera footage shows the arrest of Toledoan and Olympian Oshae Jones. 13abc put the two points of view side by side.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials with the Toledo Police Department rule that the officer involved in the arrest of Oshae Jones in July was justified in her use of force against the Olympic boxer.

In disciplinary documents obtained by 13abc Monday, the November ruling found that Officer Ashlynn Pluff was exonerated from an Unnecessary Use of Physical Control Techniques charge, though she did receive a verbal reprimand for “Demeanor” because of her use of profanity during the incident.

Jones is facing misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse from events that took place around 4 a.m. on July 31.

During that incident, officers were attempting to take Jones into custody, with body camera capturing one officer swear and strike Jones while she had her hands behind her back.

According to Officer Pluff’s account, she “utilized head control by pushing the side of her face away from mine in an attempt to ensure officer safety from bodily fluids.”

Jones’s court case is scheduled for February 21.

