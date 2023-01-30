ProMedica hosts guest lecture to address gun violence among youth

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica is hosting a free lecture to address pediatric gun violence on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by ProMedica, the healthcare system aims to educate local healthcare professionals on the importance of pediatric gun violence prevention.

The lecture will take place Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital located on 2113 Hughes Dr.

Trauma Grand Rounds guest speaker Edward Barksdale, MD, will present as the event’s guest speaker. Dr. Barksdale is the division chief of pediatric surgery at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

According to a statement released by ProMedica, Dr. Barksdale is a nationally recognized leader in pediatric surgery. In addition, he was also influential in the creation of the Antifragility Initiative, which is a pediatric hospital-based violence intervention program.

The program serves youth and families in the greater Cleveland area by treating stabbings, forms of physical assault, and gunshot wounds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.