Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

ProMedica hosts guest lecture to address gun violence among youth

(Source: ProMedica)
(Source: ProMedica)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica is hosting a free lecture to address pediatric gun violence on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by ProMedica, the healthcare system aims to educate local healthcare professionals on the importance of pediatric gun violence prevention.

The lecture will take place Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital located on 2113 Hughes Dr.

Trauma Grand Rounds guest speaker Edward Barksdale, MD, will present as the event’s guest speaker. Dr. Barksdale is the division chief of pediatric surgery at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

According to a statement released by ProMedica, Dr. Barksdale is a nationally recognized leader in pediatric surgery. In addition, he was also influential in the creation of the Antifragility Initiative, which is a pediatric hospital-based violence intervention program.

The program serves youth and families in the greater Cleveland area by treating stabbings, forms of physical assault, and gunshot wounds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash involving the death of a minor Sunday morning.
Police identify child killed in weekend crash
Cape Girardeau voters will decide in April if they support an additional 3-percent tax on...
Efforts to legalize marijuana in Ohio are renewed
The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been...
Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

Latest News

The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County will host a Topical Thursday Program on...
League of Women Voters hosts educational event
Barenaked Ladies launched their Last Summer on Earth tours in 2012, the year the ancient Mayan...
Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer
Ethan stops by Scooter's Coffee
Ethan stops by Scooter's Coffee
Ethan visits Trapped Toledo on National Puzzle Day
Ethan visits Trapped Toledo on National Puzzle Day