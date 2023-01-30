Birthday Club
Tiffin Police Department accepting applications for Citizen’s Police Academy

TPD says the Academy training will consist of classroom and hands on training with an emphasis on student involvement.(Tiffin Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Tiffin Police Department is now accepting applications for its Citizen’s Police Academy.

The Tiffin Police Department’s Citizen Academy is for area citizens who are interested in learning more about how their police department operates and the policing challenges the community faces. The program is designed to develop positive relations between the police and the community through education.

TPD says the Academy training will consist of classroom and hands on training with an emphasis on student involvement.

The Academy will begin on March 19 with classes being held for 11 consecutive weeks every Sunday afternoon from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Classes will take place in the Tiffin Police Department training room and graduation will be held on May 28.

According to TPD, participation requires a commitment to attend a majority of the classes. Applicants must be 18 years of age and have a valid Ohio driver’s license or ID card. Applicants should also reside, volunteer, work or own a business within the City of Tiffin and agree to a background check.

Those interested in participating can pick up an application packet at the Tiffin Police Department located at 51 E. Market St. in Tiffin. Class size is limited to 18 students.

The deadline to turn in completed applications is Feb. 28.

If you have any questions, contact Sgt. Jared Watson at 419-447-2323 or jmwatson@tiffinohio.gov.

