TPD: Suspects in stolen car hit teenager during police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for suspects accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and hitting a minor during the pursuit.

According to police records, officers tried to stop the driver of a red Kia at Parkside and Dorr Street Saturday night around 7:00 p.m. Police said the car was stolen. The driver didn’t stop and led police on a chase north on Upton where it hit a 17-year-old from Oregon, Ohio. The teenager was not hurt.

Police said three suspects eventually got out of the stolen car in the 2000 block of Sylvania and ran away. The suspects were able to get away and officers recovered the stolen car.

TPD did not disclose a description of the suspects. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.